Lower raw material costs and better rural demand boosted Hero MotoCorp’s (HMCL) Q2FY24 performance. There was a 4.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase in volumes and 7.7 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 9,445 crore. The earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 10.1 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,328 crore.

The Ebitda margin expanded by 30 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 14.1 per cent and gross margin also expanded by around 80bps expansion.