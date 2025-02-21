Friday, February 21, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt can bring down its stake in state-owned banks: Bank of India CEO

Govt can bring down its stake in state-owned banks: Bank of India CEO

Karnatak said that the bank's external benchmark-linked loans (EBLR) are already reflecting the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy committee (MPC)

Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of India

Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of India

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

The government can look at bringing its stake down in state-owned banks since the economy is on a growth path and there will be a requirement for capital to fund the growth, said Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bank of India, at an event on Friday.
 
"Consolidation is something the government has to decide finally. From an equity perspective, it (government’s stake) can definitely be brought down because, in future, there will be a requirement for capital as the bank and the economy grow," Karnatak said. He was responding to a query on the government's stake dilution beyond 50 per cent. Currently, the government holds a 73.38 per cent stake in the bank.
 
 
The central government holds 57.43 per cent stake in the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India; 70 per cent in Punjab National Bank; 64 per cent in Bank of Baroda; 63 per cent in Canara Bank; 93 per cent in Central Bank of India; and 96 per cent in Indian Overseas Bank, to name a few.
 
Further, on the sidelines of the event, Karnatak also said it is unlikely that Bank of India will bring down its deposit rates in the current quarter (Q4FY25). The bank will have its asset liability committee (ALCO) meeting later this month, where it will take a decision on the deposit rates as well as marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)-linked loans.
 
Karnatak said that the bank’s external benchmark-linked loans (EBLR) are already reflecting the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monetary policy committee (MPC).

Asked whether the rate cut will impact banks’ margins, Karnatak said, "There will be some impact on the margins because the reductions in rates on the deposit side will take some time. There will be a short-term impact on net interest margins (NIMs), but it will be marginal."
 
The six-member MPC of the RBI reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent in the February meeting, against the backdrop of easing inflation and slowing economic growth, marking the first interest rate reduction by the central bank in almost five years.
 
Post the MPC meeting, Swaminathan J, deputy governor, RBI, highlighted that while the transmission of a rate cut is immediate on EBLR-linked loan books of banks, monetary policy transmission to deposit rates and MCLR-linked loans takes about two quarters.
   

Topics : Bank of India PSBs Banking Industry

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

