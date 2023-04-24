Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant



Micron did not respond to an email from Business Standard seeking comments. “Yes, we are close to approving the proposal,” a top government official told Business Standard, confirming that the planned investment figure was indeed around $1 billion.

The government is close to approving a proposal by Micron Technology to set up an assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility in the country involving an investment of about $1 billion. The world’s fifth largest semiconductor company, based in Idaho, USA, will use the facility to process some of its own wafers, manufactured across the globe.