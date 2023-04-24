Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

The government is close to approving a proposal by Micron Technology to set up an assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility in the country involving an investment of about $1 billion. The world’s fifth largest semiconductor company, based in Idaho, USA, will use the facility to process some of its own wafers, manufactured across the globe.
“Yes, we are close to approving the proposal,” a top government official told Business Standard, confirming that the planned investment figure was indeed around $1 billion.
Micron did not respond to an email from Business Standard seeking comments.
