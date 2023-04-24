close

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

The global OSAT-ATMP market is projected to grow to $42 billion by 2026. ATMP players are a key link in the value chain of chip making

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
semiconductors, chip
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
The government is close to approving a proposal by Micron Technology to set up an assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility in the country involving an investment of about $1 billion. The world’s fifth largest semiconductor company, based in Idaho, USA, will use the facility to process some of its   own wafers, manufactured across the globe.
“Yes, we are close to approving the proposal,” a top government official told Business Standard, confirming that the planned investment figure was indeed around $1 billion.
Micron did not respond to an email from Business Standard seeking comments.
Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

