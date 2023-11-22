Grundfos rolls out iTruck Drive campaign under net zero horizon mission

Global pumps major Grundfos has unveiled the Grundfos iTruck Drive campaign under its mission to achieve net zero horizon by 2050, the company said on Wednesday.

A roadshow part of the campaign has covered more than 25 cities engaging with over 2,000 audiences, providing them first-hand experience of the sustainable pump solutions adopted by the Denmark-headquartered firm.

"By bringing the showcase directly to your doorstep (through the campaign), Grundfos envisions a significant reduction of 33,500 kg in potential carbon emissions and a threefold increase in target audience compared to conventional events," a press release said.

The iTruck Drive initiative is expected to cover an additional 25 cities covering Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka by the end of January 2024.

"With the Grundfos iTruck Drive campaign, we embark on an unparalleled journey, fusing sustainability and innovation into a mobile showcase of cutting-edge solutions..the iTruck introduces a range of intelligent and energy-efficient pumping solutions, allowing us to engage with industrial partners and showcase real-life applications," Grundfos India Sales Director-Industry, Shankar Rajaram said.

The Grundfos iTruck displays a range of intelligent and energy-efficient pumping solutions tailored to meet diverse industrial needs. During iTruck visits, technical specialists provide in-depth explanations, enabling a deeper understanding of the purpose and science behind the products.

