HCLTech announces plan to double headcount in Romania in next 2 yrs



The company employs some 1,000 people in Romania to serve global clients by leveraging its portfolio in digital, cloud, engineering and software services. HCLTech was named a Global Top Employer for 2023 and certified as number one in Romania by the Top Employers Institute for its human resources practices. Indian IT services company HCLTech said on Thursday it will expand operations in Romania and hire 1,000 people to double its headcount there in the next two years.



“We are investing in creating opportunities for local talent in Romania to pursue careers in technology. As we celebrate our fifth anniversary and embark on the next phase of our growth journey in the country, we remain committed to supercharging progress for our people and local communities,” said Iulian Paduraru, HCLTech’s country lead for Romania. HCLTech, which completed five years of operations in Romania, will scale up its offices in Bucharest and Iasi. A third of the new roles will be offered to graduates recruited through partnerships with leading Romanian universities, the company said.



HCLTech employs around 16,000 people in 20 near-shore locations and it plans to double the number in the next three years. The company follows a strategy of outsourcing processes to countries within the same continent and with a similar time zone to that of its market. The management has earlier indicated that the company was accelerating hiring in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Romania, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil.

Also Read HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY HCLTech revenue growth guidance raised to 13.5-14.5%; Q2 profit up 7% HCLTech to boost presence in Mexico; to hire 1300 employees over next 2 yrs HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker Small stocks lag behind in FY23, take bigger hit than bluechip firms RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz Edelweiss Financial board clears Rs 1,500 crore fund raising via NCD Huge win for Russia as TikTok propaganda labels on agencies fall flat



HCLTech is a signatory of Romania’s Diversity Charter, and 47 per cent of its employees in the country are women, which is well above the national average and that of the global technology industry. The company runs an internship program in Romania to help train students and hire them for entry-level technology roles. “It is a matter of pride for all of us that HCLTech, one of the leading India-headquartered IT services and solutions providers, has achieved significant success in Romania in just five years. HCLTech’s growth in Romania can be attributed to its customer-centric approach, strong execution capabilities and focus on innovation and digital transformation,” said Rahul Shrivastava, India’s ambassador to Romania, Albania and Moldova.

“HCLTech is an important market player in Romania. We expect its growth trajectory to continue to improve as the business strengthens its local workforce and broadens its technology offerings in Romania,” said Alexandra Simion, Associate Consultant at International Data Centre (IDC).