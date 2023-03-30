close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

The board of directors of RIL had approved the scheme of arrangement between RIL and RSIL last October

BS Reporter Business Standard
Reliance Industries

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Reliance Industries (RIL) has called a meeting of its lenders and shareholders on May 2 to demerge its financial services business.
According to the plan, RIL shareholders will get one share in the demerged entity for every share held in RIL.

Post demerger, the shares of Reliance Strategic Investments will be named Jio Financial Services (JFS), and its shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE, the company said in a statement.
The board of RIL had approved to demerge the company's financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments (RSIL) last October.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL said, "JFS will be a truly transformational, customer-centric and digital-first financial services enterprise offering simple, affordable, innovative and intuitive financial services products to all Indians. JFS will be a technology-led business, delivering financial products digitally by leveraging the nation-wide omni-channel presence of Reliance's consumer businesses. JFS is uniquely positioned to capture multiple growth opportunities in financial services bringing millions of Indians into formal financial institutions."

Also Read

Reliance Jio Cloud-linked laptops likely to cost less than Rs 10,000

Q2 results: Reliance Jio logs 26.9% jump in net profit as Arpu rises

Reliance Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in 4 cities on Wednesday

Reliance Jio lists JioBook on govt e-marketplace at Rs 19,500: Details here

Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as a New Year's tribute to users

Edelweiss Financial board clears Rs 1,500 crore fund raising via NCD

Huge win for Russia as TikTok propaganda labels on agencies fall flat

How forever free Fridays have changed things for this company in India

Jindal Stainless sees domestic demand; China imports a challenge: Firm's MD

98% senior IT leaders struggle with increasing cloud complexity: Report

Reliance Industr

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Reliance Industries | financial services | Reliance Jio

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Huge win for Russia as TikTok propaganda labels on agencies fall flat

Image
5 min read
Premium

How forever free Fridays have changed things for this company in India

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

Jindal Stainless sees domestic demand; China imports a challenge: Firm's MD

Abhyuday Jindal, MD, Jindal Stainless
3 min read

98% senior IT leaders struggle with increasing cloud complexity: Report

tech
3 min read

AstraZeneca shot raised heart-related death risk in young women: Report

Covid vaccines
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 380 employees in latest round of job cuts

Logo of Unacademy
2 min read

10 cr investors of 4 Sahara group's cooperative societies to get back money

Supreme Court
2 min read

Google gets relief on four key CCI directives, but Rs 1,338-cr fine stays

Google, alphabet
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon