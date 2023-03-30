RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz



According to the plan, RIL shareholders will get one share in the demerged entity for every share held in RIL. Reliance Industries (RIL) has called a meeting of its lenders and shareholders on May 2 to demerge its financial services business.



The board of RIL had approved to demerge the company's financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments (RSIL) last October. Post demerger, the shares of Reliance Strategic Investments will be named Jio Financial Services (JFS), and its shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE, the company said in a statement.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL said, "JFS will be a truly transformational, customer-centric and digital-first financial services enterprise offering simple, affordable, innovative and intuitive financial services products to all Indians. JFS will be a technology-led business, delivering financial products digitally by leveraging the nation-wide omni-channel presence of Reliance's consumer businesses. JFS is uniquely positioned to capture multiple growth opportunities in financial services bringing millions of Indians into formal financial institutions."

