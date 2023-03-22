JUST IN
IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in Mahindra & Mahindra's new last-mile EV firm
Indian airports' revenues to rise 26% to $3.9 bn next fiscal year: CAPA
BS VI phase 2: Hyundai joins peers, bids farewell to diesel engine sedans
Ola to raise $300 mn to fund expansion of scooter, and battery cell plants
Mahindra to raise up to $1.3 billion for its electric vehicle unit: Report
CCI to set up in-house digital mkt data unit for regulating tech platforms
How Vartika Shukla, the first female leader at EIL, is plotting change
Manmeet K Nanda appointed new managing director & CEO of Invest India
Ola Electric to raise $300 mn for expansion plans to meet corporate needs
Srei promoters dispute insolvency proceedings; next hearing on March 31
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in Mahindra & Mahindra's new last-mile EV firm
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers

Platform will serve financial services, telecom, manufacturing healthcare and other sectors

Topics
HCLTech | Metaverse | customers

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

HCLTech, HCL

IT services company HCLTech on Wednesday launched a service that enables enterprises to provide customers with real-time and immersive experience of the metaverse.

HCLTech Metafinity will serve financial services, retail and consumer packaged goods, high-tech, telecom, manufacturing and life sciences and healthcare companies. It is available on the metaverse, SAP and Salesforce.

The service uses HCLTech’s blockchain platform called COTRUST and Blockchain Tokenization Framework (OBOL) to deliver metaverse capabilities for enterprise needs. It allows backend integrations ranging from blockchain, cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI). The company said the service will help create a new virtual world comprising an intersection of different digital technology disciplines such as human interface, blockchain NFTs, 3D content creation, etc. under one umbrella platform.

HCLTech is consistently investing in developing augmented reality and virtual reality through digital platforms, data, cloud and internet of things (IoT) services. HCLTech Metafinity was born out of the need to provide expertise and accelerated development capabilities to enterprises at a time when industry reception to the metaverse is high and new use cases are constantly being explored,” said Anand Birje, president, digital business services, HCLTech.

The platform is built on the HCLTech XRStudio platform based on Adobe’s suite of marketing and web analytics products. It uses Adobe Target, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Commerce to give marketers opportunities to reuse their marketing technology for brand messaging, personalized experiences and campaigns, HCL said.

“HCLTech is poised to provide the technical know-how to help our clients envision and realize unprecedented experiences for their customers. It is the latest output from our long-standing partnership with Adobe and together we will continue to bring innovative solutions to the table,” said Birje.

Metaverse generally refers to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the internet.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HCLTech

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 11:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.