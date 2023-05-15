HCLTech expands partnership with SAP to drive digital transformation



As part of the expanded collaboration, HCLTech has become a customer of and a global strategic service partner for SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite (SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite), the company said in a BSE filing. IT major HCLTech, on Tuesday, announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with SAP to drive digital transformation for enterprises.



As a multifaceted SAP partner, HCLTech will also enable enterprises globally to leverage SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite along with its array of industry-leading cloud offerings under CloudSMART. HCLTech will deploy the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to enhance the experience of its over 225,000 people across the globe and make its recruitment and onboarding processes more agile. HCLTech will also leverage SAP’s Workzone as well as Qualtrics solutions to add to its employee experience.



"This collaboration also provides us the opportunity to help our clients elevate their employee experience through SAP HXM as part of their digital transformation agenda,” he added. “Our people are at the core of our growth strategy and we are committed to supercharging their progress. We are delighted to expand our partnership with SAP to continue elevating the experience for our people through the best of technology,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO, and managing director, HCLTech.

Also Read HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers HCLTech Q3 results: Profit rises 18.8%, FY23 revenue guidance trimmed HCLTech reports 11% jump in Q4 net profit, pegs guidance at 6-8% Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner Amazon plans to focus on utilising AI to speed up delivery services Biphore, Zenara gets approval for Cannabidiol that treats neuro disorders VI adopts Ericsson's online charging solution for faster product launches Skipper Q4 PAT down 3.4%, sees highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 657 cr NCLAT to pass order on appeal against Go First's insolvency on May 22

“As an early adopter and partner of RISE with SAP, HCLTech understands that the successful transformation of any business always starts with its people,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “We are confident that HCLTech’s selection of SAP’s SuccessFactors HXM Suite, including a strong services component, will further deepen our partnership and drive value for customers worldwide,” said C Vijayakumar.