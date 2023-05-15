VI adopts Ericsson's online charging solution for faster product launches

Vodafone Idea (Vi) today said it will be able launch new products and services at a faster pace with the completion of its charging consolidation programme.
The third largest telecom service provider said that it has implemented Ericsson's online charging solution across India replacing its three existing solutions.
"The programme is one of the industry's largest successful installations of this type to date globally," the companies said in a joint statement. It will enable faster product launches and bring efficiencies in operations.
An online charging solution allows companies to charge their customers real time based on service usage.
Jagbir Singh, Vi's chief technology officer said, “Vi successfully managed the one of the world’s largest telecom network integration to set up a pan-India data network covering over one billion Indians. As part of our integration, we collaborated with Ericsson for the massive charging consolidation project enabling us to have uniformity in architecture and simplified operations. This future proof and flexible solution will not only enhance customer experience but will also enable us to launch new products and services at a faster pace."
Amarjeet Singh, vice president, sales, West India, said "Ericsson Charging will help Vi reduce its OPEX, create new advanced product offerings and superior customer experience.”
