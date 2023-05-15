close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VI adopts Ericsson's online charging solution for faster product launches

Ericsson's solution implemented across India, replaces VI's three existing solutions

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Vodafone Idea to pay AGR dues, but raises going concern issue again

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) today said it will be able launch new products and services at a faster pace with the completion of its charging consolidation programme.
The third largest telecom service provider said that it has implemented Ericsson's online charging solution across India replacing its three existing solutions.

"The programme is one of the industry's largest successful installations of this type to date globally," the companies said in a joint statement. It will enable faster product launches and bring efficiencies in operations.
An online charging solution allows companies to charge their customers real time based on service usage.

Jagbir Singh, Vi's chief technology officer said, “Vi successfully managed the one of the world’s largest telecom network integration to set up a pan-India data network covering over one billion  Indians. As part of our integration, we collaborated with Ericsson for the massive charging consolidation project enabling us to have uniformity in architecture and simplified operations. This future proof and flexible solution will not only enhance customer experience but will also enable us to launch new products and services at a faster pace."
Amarjeet Singh, vice president, sales, West India, said "Ericsson Charging will help Vi reduce its OPEX, create new advanced product offerings and superior customer experience.”

Also Read

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea hits lowest level since September 2021, down 6% in firm mkt

Vodafone Idea in talks with banks to refinance Rs 3-4k crore loans

Ericsson to scale up production capacity of 5G equipment in India

Skipper Q4 PAT down 3.4%, sees highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 657 cr

NCLAT to pass order on appeal against Go First's insolvency on May 22

Claim that Sebi probing Adani since 2016 is baseless, regulator tells SC

Manufacturing firm Tube Investments' Q4 profit rises 74% at Rs 312 cr

Apax Funds buys $450 mn minority stake in travel tech company IBS Software

Vodafone Idea

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Voda idea Vodafone Idea Ericsson

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Skipper Q4 PAT down 3.4%, sees highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 657 cr

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore

PVR
2 min read

NCLAT to pass order on appeal against Go First's insolvency on May 22

Go First
5 min read

Claim that Sebi probing Adani since 2016 is baseless, regulator tells SC

Adani
3 min read

Manufacturing firm Tube Investments' Q4 profit rises 74% at Rs 312 cr

Tube Investments
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon