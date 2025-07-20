HDFC Bank's loan growth will continue to improve going forward: CEO

After bringing down its elevated credit-deposit (CD) ratio by calibrating loan growth in FY25, HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, is now geared to grow its loan book and expects loan growth to continue improving as overall demand picks up, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank. He added that while the bank’s margins may fluctuate on a quarterly basis, they are expected to stabilise over time.

“…the rate of growth on assets under management (AUM) has improved to 8 per cent in the quarter just ended (Q1FY26). Our growth engines are well geared to grow. And