Renew Power planning to raise $400 mn in green bonds to refinance old loans

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts
Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report
RE firms may use rupee loans to refinance $3 bn overseas green bonds
Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data
This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?
Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz
Mukesh Ambani builds on record cricket views with film, TV offerings
Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches online retail sales platform for Bengaluru
ITC to add 3 properties under Welcomhotel in MP, Himachal, Uttarakhand
Lynk Global eyes telecom companies for satellite direct to mobiles