Zepto CFO Jitendra Nagpal quits, plans to launch a venture capital firm

"Ramesh (Bafna) is a best-in-class e-commerce CFO and he will build a best-in-class Finance team at Zepto. Through disciplined execution, Zepto is delivering incredible progress on growth and profitability,” said Zepto’s co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha.



He added, “To take Zepto public in 2-3 years, we believe we need an incredible CFO and Ramesh is the right person for the job. I’m looking forward to this journey of building a generational company with him onboard!”



"I am really excited to be back in the next phase of India's e-commerce journey, which is quick, fresh, and decentralized,” said Zepto’s Incoming CFO, Ramesh Bafna. “Zepto is reimagining consumer internet with depth, operating discipline, and a long-term sustainable model.”

Meanwhile, Zepto has announced the appointment of crypto firm CoinSwitch’s CFO Ramesh Bafna as its CFO. Bafna is also an ex-CFO of Myntra and an early member of the Flipkart team and has almost 2 decades of experience overall. Zepto said Bafna’s appointment signifies major milestones in Zepto’s growth and profitability metrics, where the company is now focusing on building an industry-leading finance team for its next phase of scale. In Mid-May, Bafna will take over the role from Jitendra Nagpal.