Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC foreign legroom rises but misses index provider MSCI threshold

The rally was on the back of an encouraging business update for the March quarter where HDFC Bank's deposit growth remained robust and the loan-to-deposit ratio fell

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in HDFC Bank rose to 24.95 per cent during the quarter ended March 2024. However, it fell short by only 5 basis points (bps) of the threshold required for index provider MSCI to hike its weightage in its global indices.

“The foreign holding now stands at 55.54 per cent versus the requirement of 55.5 per cent. Thus, it misses by about 5 bps. With the potential for further selling this quarter, there may be a possibility of a weight up adjustment in the August review,” said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative Research in a note.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hitting the 25 per cent threshold would have meant doubling of HDFC Bank’s weightage in MSCI indices—leading to billions of dollars of inflows from passive trackers. The private sector lender’s stock gained 3 per cent nevertheless to close at Rs 1,528.

The rally was on the back of an encouraging business update for the March quarter where HDFC Bank’s deposit growth remained robust and the loan-to-deposit ratio fell.

“Stock still trades at about two times FY25E price-to-book (core) which is much lower than its historical averages. We believe this is a great time to add a quality franchise like HDFC Bank. The key risk is the inability to execute the merger well, resulting in lower loan growth and/or profitability in the long run. HDFC Bank remains our top pick in the sector. Maintain Outperform,” said a note by Macquarie.

Also Read

MSCI February Rejig: NMDC, PNB, BHEL, Union Bank, GMR Airports make the cut

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

MSCI Global Index rejig: IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Suzlon get added

APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

Indus Towers, Sundaram, Mankind Pharma likely to be added to MSCI index

Boeing paid $160 mn in compensation after MAX 9 grounding, says Alaska Air

IBM, Microsoft collaborate to launch experience zone in Bengaluru

SS Innovations to start first human trials for remote telesurgery soon

Byju's seeks arbitration with dissenting investor; NCLT adjourns case

Hero MotoCorp receives Rs 605 crore tax demand notice from I-T dept

Topics : HDFC group MSCI indices Foreign Portfolio Investors HDFC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon