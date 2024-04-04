Sensex (    %)
                             
Hero MotoCorp receives Rs 605 crore tax demand notice from I-T dept

'Examining the orders/ notices received and shall take appropriate steps, including the filing of appeals and rectification applications,' says the company

Niranjan Gupta, Hero MotoCorp CEO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has received demand notices from the Income Tax department for around Rs 605 crore, including interest, for six assessment years.
On April 3, 2024, the company received assessment orders/ demand notices dated March 30, 2024, pertaining to six assessment years from the Income Tax department, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The two-wheeler major is examining the orders/ notices received and shall take appropriate steps, including the filing of appeals and rectification applications, it added.
The notice pertains to six assessment years, amounting to a tax demand of Rs 308.65 crore and interest thereon of Rs 296.22 crore, Hero MotoCorp said.
This is on account of certain disallowances, for the assessment years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and 2019-20, it added.
"In the opinion of the management, the demand raised is unsustainable in nature, and is unlikely to have material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company," the two-wheeler major stated.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 4,522.30 apiece on the BSE.

 

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Income Tax notice GST Automobile makers

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

