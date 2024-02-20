HDFC Life launches health cover for Indian students studying overseas

HDFC Life on Tuesday launched a new cashless health policy for desi students pursuing education overseas, the premium for which will have to be paid in US dollars.

The global student healthcare plan is designed for students in the 12-40 age bracket presently pursuing higher education abroad or aspire to pursue higher international education, the company said in a statement.

The offer is being made from its Gift City IFSC unit -- HDFC Life International, which is the first overseas branch of HDFC International Life and Re, a life and health reinsurer based in DIFC, Dubai.

The plan, available in four options, provides coverage of up to USD 3 million, offering flexibility in cover terms ranging from three months to one year, the insurer said.

The plan offers a host of benefits and features designed to address the diverse healthcare needs and potential health contingencies allowing worldwide access to top-notch medical facilities outside the country, with a network of hospitals, clinics, doctors and professionals.

The plan enables customers to access top private medical facilities and services while avoiding the conventional hassle of going through lengthy appointment wait times and covers a host of medical needs ranging from routine check-ups to unforeseen emergencies.

The plan provides default dental coverage and also home doctor visits, alternate medicine, among others, said Rahul Prasad, the chief executive of HDFC International Life and Re.