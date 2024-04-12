Healthcare solution provider Enhanced Innovations launches 'Pholoton'

Healthcare solution provider Enhanced Innovations introduces Pholoton, a portable cooler designed for vaccine delivery in remote areas with limited electricity access. This cold chain solution aims to tackle the last-mile delivery challenge by maintaining the required temperature of vaccines (2-4 degrees Celsius) using integrated solar panels.

Recognizing the limitations of power grids in remote locations, Enhanced Innovations designed Pholoton with integrated solar panels. This ensures uninterrupted operation even in areas with frequent power cuts or lacking consistent electricity.

The Pholoton holds a two-litre capacity, capable of keeping 40 to 60 vials of vaccines. It also features continuous temperature and location tracking, equipped with real-time communication capabilities for seamless monitoring. This cold chain solution utilises active cooling technology and can maintain a crucial 2-4 degrees Celsius range for up to 18 hours.

Ankita Mittal, chief executive officer of Enhanced Innovations, stated, “Our focus is on partnering with the public healthcare sector, as that's where our solution can have the greatest impact. We aim to address the last-mile challenges in healthcare delivery, particularly in remote areas where access is limited. While vaccine companies are part of our target audience, our approach involves a two-pronged strategy. Firstly, we aim to facilitate the transportation of essential medication and vaccines. Secondly, we strive to work directly with the public healthcare system to bridge the gap in last-mile delivery. This entails strengthening infrastructure and ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to safe and timely healthcare services.”

The applications of Pholoton extend beyond just human vaccines. Enhanced Innovations sees potential in animal husbandry, particularly for preserving animal vaccines and facilitating artificial insemination procedures. Additionally, the company is exploring the use of Pholoton in diagnostics by maintaining the integrity of samples requiring cold storage during transportation.

Enhanced Innovations is actively seeking partnerships with the public healthcare system in India and other developing countries. Their goal within the next five years is to establish themselves as leaders in last-mile cold chain solutions and expand their reach to at least two to three additional regions globally.