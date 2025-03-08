Herbalife faces challenge from homegrown Modiway in weight-loss mkt

Los Angeles-headquartered Herbalife, which rules as India’s largest direct-selling company powered by its weight-loss and weight-management products, with revenues touching $800 million in 2023, is all set to face a challenge from a homegrown player.

Leveraging his direct-selling company Modicare, which already has over 60 lakh consultants selling a range of consumer products, Samir Modi, who is its managing director, has launched Modiway that offers a weight-loss solution to Indians. Modiway claims to offer it at a much lower cost than weight-loss clinics around the country.

To put into perspective, the weight-loss market is big and, according to industry estimates, it