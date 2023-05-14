Electric E2W manufacturer Hero Electric to go public by FY26: CEO

“This (listing) is an inevitable step, but it has to have a run and time of its own. When we reach 2 million unit sales, that is the time public offerings are better,” says Gill, adding, “We believe in proving and then drawing with a track record, and it will come in two years.”

However, before going public by the end of 2025-26, the company aims at expanding its market share and targets 2 million vehicle sales. The company sold 100,000 vehicles in 2022-23.