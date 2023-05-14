close

Electric E2W manufacturer Hero Electric to go public by FY26: CEO

To target 2 million vehicle sales before listing

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Hero Electric to raise capacity at Ludhiana plant to 500k units in 6 months
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturer Hero Electric is planning to get publicly listed on the Indian stock exchanges in the next two years, Sohinder Gill, chief executive officer, Hero Electric, informs Business Standard. 
However, before going public by the end of 2025-26, the company aims at expanding its market share and targets 2 million vehicle sales. The company sold 100,000 vehicles in 2022-23.
“This (listing) is an inevitable step, but it has to have a run and time of its own. When we reach 2 million unit sales, that is the time public offerings are better,” says Gill, adding, “We believe in proving and then drawing with a track record, and it will come in two years.”
Hero Electric listed firms Electric Vehicles two wheeler market

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

