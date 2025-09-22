Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hero Future Energies gets ₹1K cr funding from SBI to fund hybrid project

Hero Future Energies gets ₹1K cr funding from SBI to fund hybrid project

The 60 MW project, which combines solar, wind and storage, and is contracted with SECI, is being built in Kurnool district of the southern state

Hero Future Energies' wind-solar hybrid project in Raichur district, Karnataka | Source: Company website

The renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, HFE is backed by leading global investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR. | Source: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero Future Energies has secured a Rs 1,024 crore funding from State Bank of India (SBI) to finance a hybrid project in Andhra Pradesh.

The 60 MW project, which combines solar, wind and storage, and is contracted with SECI, is being built in Kurnool district of the southern state.

Funding worth Rs 10,240 million (Rs 1,024 crore) has been secured through SPV (special purpose vehicle) Clean Solar Power Barmer.

The funds will be utilised for the development and construction a 60 MW hybrid peak power project, the company said.

This funding, which will have repayment spread over a period of 21 years, will help in timely completion of the said peak power project.

 

The renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, HFE is backed by leading global investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, at the launch of electric truck Turbo

Aiming to reach Rs 400 crore revenue in FY26: Euler Motors founder

NBCC

NBCC signs pact with HUDCO to execute development projects worth ₹117 crore

Vietnam

MakeMyTrip inks pact with Vietnam's Sun Hospitality to expand offerings

Adani Power, Adani Power plant

GQG sells some Adani Power shares to Citadel Securities, SBI Fund

Nandini milk

Prices of several 'Nandini' milk products go down with new GST rate cut

Topics : Company News fundings sbi Hero Future Energies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon