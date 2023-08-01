Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto reported lower sales of domestic two-wheelers in July year-on-year (YoY) amid continuing low demand, especially in the rural market. Hero’s domestic sales dropped by 12.18 per cent YoY to 391,310 units. Bajaj's domestic sales dropped 13.62 per cent YoY in July. Himanshu Singh, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that Bajaj’s volumes in July were below market expectations. Sales of TVS Motor continued to rise because of strong demand for its motorcycles in the 110-125cc segment and 150cc-200cc segments.