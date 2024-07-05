Business Standard
Hexaware sets up new office in Coimbatore to focus on data, testing skills

The new office would focus on data and testing skills in data modernisation, automation, cloud, software development, data compliance, gen AI among others

Global Information technology services and solutions provider Hexaware Technologies has strengthened its footprint in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of a new office in Coimbatore.
The facility would aid the company's existing Business Process Services division which is already operational in the industrial district.
The new office would focus on data and testing skills in data modernisation, automation, cloud, software development, data compliance, gen AI among others.
"With our expansion in Coimbatore, we are excited to enhance our operational capabilities and access the talented workforce in emerging cities. This initiative highlights our ongoing efforts to innovate and deliver quality service," Chief Operating Officer Vinod Chandran said in a company statement on Friday.
The decision to strengthen presence in Coimbatore stems from the strategic and operational advantages. The city boasts of robust talent pool and availability of skilled professionals. Coimbatore is an educational hub producing talented graduates and also well connected with bus, air and railway infrastructure.
"The Coimbatore facility is an important step that enables us to harness the diverse talent available in the region. The expansion will further help us better serve our clients with improved efficiency and responsiveness," company Chief Financial Officer Vikash Jain said.

First Published: Jul 05 2024

