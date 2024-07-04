Strong loan growth for Small Finance Banks in Q1FY25, Casa declines

Small Finance Banks (SFBs) posted healthy loan growth in the first quarter of the current financial year (FY25) compared to the corresponding year-ago quarter.

The current and savings account (Casa) of SFBs continued to be under pressure sequentially, even as overall deposits clocked growth, both sequentially and year-on-year basis.

Equitas SFB reported 17.80 per cent growth in advances during the April-June FY25 period to Rs 29,601 crore, while Capital SFB clocked 16 per cent growth to Rs 6,391 crore. Suryoday SFB’s advances grew by 46 per cent to Rs 9,037 crore. On a sequential basis, the advances of Equitas SFB grew by 1.6 per cent, Suryoday SFB by 4 per cent, and Capital SFB by 3.75 per cent.