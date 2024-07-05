Thermax Babcock bags order worth Rs 513 cr to supply 2 boilers in Botswana

The power generated is intended for sale to the national utility power company for sustaining the growing power requirement of Botswana. (Representational)

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 513-crore order from a leading industrial conglomerate to supply two boilers for an energy project in Botswana, Southern Africa.

The company will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers over a period of 23 months, according to a company statement.

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Ltd (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has concluded an order of Rs 513 crore from a leading industrial conglomerate, setting up a 600 MW greenfield energy project in Botswana, Southern Africa, the statement said.

This order will support the development of the first phase i.e. the 300 MW power station being established by the customer.

The designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning, and performance testing will be undertaken by TBWES.

The power generated is intended for sale to the national utility power company for sustaining the growing power requirement of the country.

"We are delighted to win the order to support and accelerate power generation efforts in the region of Botswana. Our expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing boilers focused on lower emissions, reduced operating costs and higher reliability for the power sector through TBWES has led to this win," Ashish Bhandari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thermax, said in the statement.

TBWES provides equipment and solutions for generating steam for process and power through the combustion of various solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, as well as heat recovery from turbine/engine exhaust and (waste) heat recovery from industrial processes.

It offers heaters for various applications in the chemical, petrochemical and refinery segments.