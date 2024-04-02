HMSI reports 81% surge in domestic sales at 358,151 units in March

The total sales rose to 3,86,455 units last month against 2,12,002 units in the same month last year, it added.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday reported an 81 per cent year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales at 3,58,151 units in March.

The company had dispatched 1,97,542 units to its dealers in March 2023.

Exports increased 95 per cent to 28,304 units last month from 14,460 units in March 2023, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The total sales rose to 3,86,455 units last month against 2,12,002 units in the same month last year, it added.

Besides, the grew 12 per cent to 48,93,522 units in FY24 compared to 43,50,967 units in FY23, HMSI said.