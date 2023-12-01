Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Honda Cars India wholesales increase 24% to 8,730 units in November

Exports grew by over four-fold at 3,161 units last month as against 726 units in the year-ago period, it added

Honda launched a hybrid version of the popular sedan City as it attempts to make its mark in its transition to clean fuel.

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 24 per cent increase in wholesales to 8,730 units in the domestic market in November.
The company had dispatched 7,051 units in the domestic market in November 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Exports grew by over four-fold at 3,161 units last month as against 726 units in the year-ago period, it added.
"Our product line-up saw a good surge in demand throughout the festive period. Our new SUV Elevate has been well received by the market with very high customer consideration," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata stated.
The automaker is confident of carrying forward this growth momentum for the rest of the year, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

Hindustan Unilever to split beauty and personal care business from April

Adani Group plans $84 billion spending after Hindenburg market rout

Netflix, Viacom18 among streaming firms set to oppose broadcasting bill

IT firm LTIMindtree selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere

GAIL seeks $1.8 bn from former Gazprom unit for non-delivery of LNG

Topics : Honda sales Honda Motor Co Car sales

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon