How forever free Fridays have changed things for this company in India

In this section

Online used-car marketplace Shift Technologies lays off 30% of workforce

Unacademy gives pink slips to 380 employees in another round of layoffs

98% senior IT leaders struggle with increasing cloud complexity: Report

Hybrid model of work most preferred, work from office pushing up attrition

Wipro asks employees to report to office at least three days a week

A 4-day workweek may find global acceptance but face roadblocks in India

The four-day workweek debate has resurfaced, with many countries, including Belgium and the United Kingdom, adopting it. Experts in India doubt its viability. However, Beroe, a North Carolina-headquar

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two key policies were introduced to arrest attrition rates: long-term work from home and a nine-month maternity policy, which was later extended to one year.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com