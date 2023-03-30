close

How forever free Fridays have changed things for this company in India

Beroe, a SaaS firm with 80% employees in India, has been on a four-day workweek for six years

Two key policies were introduced to arrest attrition rates: long-term work from home and a nine-month maternity policy, which was later extended to one year.

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
The four-day workweek debate has resurfaced, with many countries, including Belgium and the United Kingdom, adopting it. Experts in India doubt its viability. However, Beroe, a North Carolina-headquar
First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

