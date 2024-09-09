Business Standard
HP to sign pact with Dixon's Padget to make PCs in India under PLI 2.0

Padget is setting up a new facility in Oragadam under the IT Hardware PLI (Production Linked Incentive) 2.0 Scheme for manufacturing laptops, desktops and all-in-one devices

Spanning across 3,00,000 square feet, the plant is projected to create 1,500 direct jobs. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

PC maker HP India is set to sign an agreement with electronics contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies' subsidiary Padget Electronics to make the company's notebooks, desktops and all-in-one PCs under the PLI 2.0 scheme in India, a joint statement said on Monday.
The production will take place at a new facility of Padget Electronics being established in Chennai.
"Padget Electronics Private Limited intends to enter into an MOU with HP India Sales Private Limited to carry out manufacturing of notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one PCs under PLI 2.0, subject to signing of definitive agreements in due course," the statement said.
 
Ipsita Dasgupta, HP managing director for the India market, said the announcement reaffirms the company's commitment and pride to participate in the government's Make in India initiative.
"Through this partnership, we look forward to offering our customers in India an enhanced portfolio of domestically manufactured products that combine HP's cutting-edge technology with Dixon's manufacturing expertise," Dasgupta said.
Padget is setting up a new facility in Oragadam under the IT Hardware PLI (Production Linked Incentive) 2.0 Scheme for manufacturing laptops, desktops and all-in-one devices.

"Spanning across 3,00,000 square feet, the plant is projected to create 1,500 direct jobs. At peak capacity, it will be capable of producing 2 million units annually," the statement said.
Dixon Technologies Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Atul B Lall said HP is a leading global player in their field known for their technologically advanced products with a worldwide presence in more than 170 countries.
"We are sure that with HP's vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of HP personal systems to Indian customers," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HP HP India personal computer market PLI scheme

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

