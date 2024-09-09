Carrefour set to enter India through partnership with Apparel Group

French retail major Carrefour is set to enter India for the second time through a strategic franchise partnership with Apparel Group, a leading retail and lifestyle player in India, the latter said in a release.

Through the partnership, Carrefour will launch its exclusive brands initially in North India with plans for nationwide expansion. It will open its first store in the National Capital Region (NCR) in 2025, it said.

Carrefour earlier ran cash-and-carry outlets in India and exited the country in 2014.

“Thanks to this partnership, we are very happy to launch in India and grow our footprint in one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We will be expanding with multiple formats across the country to adapt to this dynamic country’s retail landscape. India is now the cornerstone of the Carrefour International Partnership 2026 development plan, marking a significant step forward in our strategy to expand into over 10 new countries by 2026,” Patrick Lasfargues, Carrefour's executive director of international partnerships, said in the release.