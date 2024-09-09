Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Bhive leases 77k sq ft Grade A office in Indiranagar at Rs 8.5 cr annually

Bhive leases 77k sq ft Grade A office in Indiranagar at Rs 8.5 cr annually

The cutting-edge B+G+3 building is poised to offer high-end office amenities and is strategically positioned for connectivity

BHIVE Workspace

Image: bhiveworkspace.com

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based co-working provider Bhive Workspace has expanded its footprint by leasing 77,000 square feet of premium Grade-A office space from developer Address Maker at CMH Road, Indiranagar, as part of its ongoing growth strategy, the company announced in a statement. Bhive's partnership with Address Maker strengthens its presence in Bengaluru's central business district.

The cutting-edge B+G+3 building is poised to offer high-end office amenities and is strategically positioned for connectivity. This managed office space will accommodate over 1,500 seats and offer a full range of amenities, including boardrooms, private phone booths, recreational areas, designer studios, and dedicated stack parking.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Shesh Rao Paplikar, founder and CEO, Bhive Workspace, said, “Acquiring this property is a significant step in strengthening our leadership position in Bengaluru’s central business district, one of the city’s most prominent areas. I am glad to expand our presence, especially with a property that is just a stone’s throw from the metro station.”

Furthermore, Bhive has expanded its market presence to Mumbai by leasing a 62,000-square-foot workspace in Adani Inspire, located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). For FY24, Bhive reported a notable revenue increase to Rs 186 crore, fuelled by the growing demand for managed workspaces. The company's profit after tax (PAT) tripled compared to the previous financial year, and Bhive is forecasting a remarkable revenue target of Rs 348 crore for FY25.

Also Read

awfis

Awfis enters into biz transfer pact with SMS Integrated Facility Services

PremiumFrom left: Real estate entrepreneur Mayank Agarwal; Ravi Kewalramani; and Abrar Teli

How home brokers are gaining internet celebrity as real estate influencers

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Industry came forward for rules on small, medium Reits, says Sebi chief

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

hBits aims to list first SM REITs by Q3FY25, applies for licence with Sebi

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

India's tier-1 real estate market becomes transparent for the first time

Topics : Real Estate Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon