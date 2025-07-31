Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / HSBC India's profit before tax increases 16.7% in first half of 2025

HSBC India's profit before tax increases 16.7% in first half of 2025

In Asia, HSBC India's PBT is the second highest after Hong Kong. In the half year ended June 30, 2024 (H1CY24), the India arm of the UK-headquartered bank had reported a PBT of $798 million

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

HSBC India has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of  $931 million in the first half of 2025 (up to June 30), up 16.7 per cent from the corresponding period last year, becoming the third largest contributor to the bank’s overall net profit of $15.81 billion during the period, after Hong Kong, and United Kingdom.  In Asia, HSBC India’s PBT is the second highest after Hong Kong. In the half year ended June 30, 2024 (H1CY24), the India arm of the UK-headquartered bank had reported a PBT of $798 million.  

Topics : HSBC India HSBC Bank Banking Industry

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

