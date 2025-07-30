Qualcomm India eyes vehicle-linked smart glasses in under 3 yrs: President

US-based Qualcomm, a fabless semiconductor company, is currently in discussions with Indian two-wheeler as well as four-wheeler automakers to develop AI-powered smart glasses that are integrated with their vehicles and can assist their riders, and these products should be in the market in not more than three years, Savi Soin, president, Qualcomm India, told Business Standard in an interview on Wednesday.

“We can see these smart glasses, which are integrated with four-wheelers and two-wheelers, in the market in less than three years,” Soin said.

According to him, Indian auto companies have shown growing interest in using such glasses to enhance