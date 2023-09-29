Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering gets $648 mn contract in Mongolia

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Hyderabad-based engineering firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said on Friday it has secured a $648 million contract in Mongolia.

"The company received a Letter of Agreement (LOA) for constructing a crude oil refinery plant valued at $648 million from Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC," a company statement said.

Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Also Read India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asian countries: Report Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered India to offer $455 mn in incentives for battery storage projects: Report India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028 India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost: Report L&T bags Rs 7,000 crore mega contract for underground road tunnel Sony India says merger with Zee Ent likely delayed, to take few more months Hindustan Zinc plans to create separate entities for its commodities DHL Express to hike prices for parcel deliveries by 6.9% from next year Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale