Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering gets $648 mn contract in Mongolia

Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG

India's Megha Engineering gets $648 million contract in Mongolia

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Hyderabad-based engineering firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said on Friday it has secured a $648 million contract in Mongolia.
"The company received a Letter of Agreement (LOA) for constructing a crude oil refinery plant valued at $648 million from Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC," a company statement said.
Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG.
 
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

