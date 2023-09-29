close
Sensex (0.72%)
65978.37 + 470.05
Nifty (0.74%)
19668.10 + 144.55
Nifty Midcap (1.27%)
40615.00 + 510.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5881.30 + 70.60
Nifty Bank (0.68%)
44602.50 + 301.55
Heatmap

DHL Express to hike prices for parcel deliveries by 6.9% from next year

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis, taking into consideration various factors, including inflation, DHL Express said

DHL, logistics, DHL express

With the annual price adjustment, the company can continue to invest in improved solutions and increase flexibility across our network, among others, he added.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Logistics firm DHL Express will hike the prices for parcel deliveries by an average of 6.9 per cent in India from next year as part of its annual price adjustment exercise, the company said on Friday.
Prices are adjusted on an annual basis, taking into consideration various factors, including inflation, DHL Express said.
"The average increase in India will be 6.9 per cent and it will take effect on January 1, 2024," the company said, adding that a number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted.
"Overall, the global macroeconomic situation has started to stabilize although uncertainty remains. Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally," said R S Subramanian, senior vice-president for South Asia at DHL Express.
With the annual price adjustment, the company can continue to invest in improved solutions and increase flexibility across our network, among others, he added.
Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, the company said.

Also Read

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

India's e-commerce logistics space to exceed 10 bn parcels by FY28: Redseer

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

Odisha triple train crash one of deadliest in Indian Railways history

Falaknuma Express catches fire in Telangana's Yadadri, passengers evacuated

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Startups form 40-member task force to take on Google Play Billing System

Godrej Properties buys 109-acre land in Nagpur, to launch residential plots

According to DHL Express, national and international authorities regularly update these measures in more than 220 countries and territories that the company caters to.
Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, it stated in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation DHL express doorstep delivery

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon