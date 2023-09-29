DHL Express to hike prices for parcel deliveries by 6.9% from next year

Logistics firm DHL Express will hike the prices for parcel deliveries by an average of 6.9 per cent in India from next year as part of its annual price adjustment exercise, the company said on Friday.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis, taking into consideration various factors, including inflation, DHL Express said.

"The average increase in India will be 6.9 per cent and it will take effect on January 1, 2024," the company said, adding that a number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted.

"Overall, the global macroeconomic situation has started to stabilize although uncertainty remains. Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally," said R S Subramanian, senior vice-president for South Asia at DHL Express.

With the annual price adjustment, the company can continue to invest in improved solutions and increase flexibility across our network, among others, he added.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, the company said.

According to DHL Express, national and international authorities regularly update these measures in more than 220 countries and territories that the company caters to.

Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, it stated in the statement.