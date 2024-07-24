Hyundai ties up with Charge Zone for charging infrastructure for EV

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has tied up with Charge Zone to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Charge Zone will install DC 60 kW fast chargers across 100 Hyundai dealerships in India.

The strategic partnership aims to aid the expansion of public EV charging infrastructure in the country, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

These public EV charging stations will also provide convenience to all EV users for intercity and intracity travel considering the locations of dealerships across cities and highways, it added.