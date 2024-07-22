Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Air India flagship Airbus A350 set to fly to New York from November

From January 2, 2025, the airline's Delhi-Newark flights will also be operated by Airbus A350-900, Air India said

Air India

The airline also said the seats on these flights are available for booking on its website, mobile app as well as through travel agents. | Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Monday said its flagship wide-body aircraft Airbus A350 will start operating on ultra-long haul routes from the winter schedule this year, starting with Delhi-New York JFK flight from November 1.
From January 2, 2025, the airline's Delhi-Newark flights will also be operated by Airbus A350-900, Air India said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Tata Group airline has six A350 in its fleet while 34 more are on order.
Air India said it will also offer premium economy class, along with business and economy classes, on these flights.
These routes are currently being operated by Boeing 777-300ER planes.
"This (the introduction of Airbus A350) is a significant leap forward for our US operations that also underscores our commitment to continuous improvement," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Air India.

More From This Section

IDBI Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 40% on sharp dip in provision, taxes

BlackSoil raises over Rs 200 cr debt in H1CY24, with 60% from new lenders

Supreme Industries Q1 results: Net profit up 26.8% to Rs 273.37 cr

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 26.6% to Rs 633 crore

CRR reduction will help banks facing low deposit growth: SBI MD Tewari

Air India at present operates to five destinations in the US -- New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco, and Chicago.
The airline also said the seats on these flights are available for booking on its website, mobile app as well as through travel agents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mumbai rains: Air India offers full refund as some flights get cancelled

Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai; flights, suburban train services disrupted

Air India announces full fare refund, vouchers after 30-hr flight delay

Manual check-ins, flight delays: Chaos reigns supreme at Indian airports

AI aircraft leaves for US with passengers of flight diverted to Russia

Topics : Air India New York

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon