IBM in talks with two more states for quantum computing tie-ups in India

Technology major IBM is in talks with at least two more state governments to set up quantum computing partnerships in India, similar to its upcoming quantum computer installation in Amaravati, as it looks to expand its presence in the country's emerging quantum computing ecosystem.

"We have at least two other, if not more, similar tie-ups in the works," IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said during a media roundtable in New Delhi on Monday.

Krishna said IBM's quantum computer in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to be installed early next year. Components of the system are scheduled to arrive in India this month, as assembling the quantum computer will take some time.

When asked about IBM's upcoming investment in India for quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI), Krishna said that globally, the company has committed to investing $10 billion in quantum computing over the next five years, a portion of which will be directed towards India.

He, however, added that IBM invests about $3 billion annually in India and that the company's investments in the country have increased consistently over the past two decades.

"If I look at India, we invest about $3 billion a year, which is significant compared to what most other people do," he said.

Asked whether the company would increase its investments, Krishna said he would not make any fresh financial commitments but pointed to IBM's track record of increasing investments every year over the past 20 years.

Krishna said quantum computing was beginning to demonstrate its commercial and scientific potential, with several use cases emerging across industries.

He identified four areas where quantum computing offers advantages over conventional technologies: materials and quantum chemistry, constrained optimisation, partial differential equations used in weather modelling and fluid dynamics, and machine learning.

These capabilities could help address complex problems that conventional computers and AI systems cannot solve economically, he said.

Krishna also expressed optimism about the quantum computing research being undertaken by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).