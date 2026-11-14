IG Defence plans JWALA missile, propulsion manufacturing hub in Andhra

Defence technology company IG Defence has decided to establish a missile development and manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on indigenous micro-missile systems, propulsion technologies and precision-strike capabilities.

The proposed facility will come up on a 200-acre land parcel in Nellore and will anchor the company’s efforts to develop and manufacture next-generation missile systems.

IG Defence has indigenously developed the JWALA surface-to-air micro-missile system, which is designed to strike targets up to 5 km away.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for the proposed project, which is expected to strengthen the state’s growing aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will facilitate the investment process and coordinate with government departments for project development, approvals and statutory clearances.

The proposed facility will focus on indigenous missile development, micro-missile technologies, rocket propulsion systems, precision-strike capabilities and advanced defence manufacturing.

The company has already achieved an initial milestone in the programme with the successful test-firing of solid rocket motors developed for JWALA.

The indigenous propulsion system is a key component of missile engineering and an important area for reducing dependence on imported technologies.

The proposed manufacturing unit assumes significance as the changing nature of warfare places greater emphasis on the availability of missiles, precision-guided munitions and interceptor systems, apart from the sophistication of individual weapons.

Recent conflicts, particularly in West Asia, have demonstrated the scale at which modern military engagements can consume ammunition and missile inventories, bringing the ability to manufacture and replenish weapons quickly into sharper focus.

The manufacturing complex will also house GRID Forge, IG Defence’s software-defined manufacturing system, designed to integrate engineering, production, quality management and industrial workflows.

The company envisages the facility as an integrated defence technology ecosystem combining indigenous weapons development with advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Unlike conventional manufacturing facilities that largely rely on standalone production systems, GRID Forge is intended to provide manufacturing visibility, process standardisation, production traceability and quality assurance.

The company expects the integration of software and production infrastructure to help create a scalable manufacturing model that can be replicated across different defence technology programmes.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer of IG Defence, said the ability to manufacture and replenish defence equipment would become as important as technological superiority in determining a country’s military preparedness.

“Modern warfare is no longer defined by technology alone. It is equally defined by how quickly a nation can manufacture, deploy and replenish its defence capabilities. Recent global conflicts have reinforced a critical lesson - military strength depends not just on advanced capabilities, but also on munitions depth and the ability to replenish them at scale,” he said.

India, he said, needed to build resilient domestic supply chains and independently develop and manufacture technologies vital to national security.

“We aim to build indigenous technologies, intellectual property and manufacturing infrastructure for the weapons systems of tomorrow. JWALA is our commitment to indigenous missile technology, while GRID Forge represents our vision for software-defined defence manufacturing. They will form the next-generation manufacturing ecosystem,” Sanghapriya said.

The proposed project is also expected to add to Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to develop specialised defence manufacturing clusters.

The state is positioning itself as a destination for investments across naval systems, missiles and ammunition, unmanned platforms, aerospace and defence electronics.

While Visakhapatnam has an established presence in naval and maritime defence-related activities, the Kurnool-Orvakal region is emerging as a location for investments in missiles, ammunition and unmanned systems.

The proposed Nellore complex is expected to complement these activities by adding dedicated capabilities in missile development and manufacturing.