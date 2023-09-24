close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

ICICI Lombard General Insurance appoints Sanjeev Mantri as MD & CEO

He will take over from Bhargav Dasgupta, who will be officiating his duties until the close of business hours on 30 November 2023

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Sunday appointed Sanjeev Mantri as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

He will take over from Bhargav Dasgupta, who will be officiating his duties until the close of business hours on 30 November 2023.

Mantri will take charge from 1 December 2023, or the date of approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), whichever is later, and serve for a period of five years or his date of retirement, whichever is earlier, subject to approval from the IRDAI.

"The board of directors, based on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have approved the appointment of Sanjeev Mantri, presently executive director of the company, as managing director and CEO of the company with effect from 1 December 2023 or the date of approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), whichever is later, for a period of five consecutive years or his date of retirement, whichever is earlier, subject to approval of IRDAI and the members of the company," the exchange filing stated.

Mantri, who is a cost and chartered accountant, has over 20 years of experience and has held key leadership positions with BNP Paribas and ICICI Bank. Currently, he serves as the executive director of the general insurer.

He is in charge of the retail division of ICICI Lombard and is responsible for the distribution of products across agency, bancassurance, direct and alternate channels. He also heads the strategy, products, analytics, pricing, marketing and corporate communication segments in the company.

Also Read

Bhargav Dasgupta steps down as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Asian Development Bank appoints Bhargav Dasgupta as VP of market solutions

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Stake buy: Strategies for ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard soars 14% as ICICI Bank plans to buy additional 4% stake

Pristyn Care looks to double revenue to Rs 2k cr, turn a profit by FY25

Biz messaging, WhatsApp engines of growth, says Meta India's Devanathan

Reliance Retail receives full subscription amount of Rs 2,069 cr from KKR

'LT Foods targets up to 10% revenue from convenience segment in next 5 yrs'

Carmakers Mercedes, Lexus, Audi expect bumper sales in festive period


The current MD and CEO, Dasgupta, tendered his resignation on 21 September 2023, after over 14 years of service, in order to pursue career opportunities outside India. He has been appointed as the Vice-President of Market Solutions of Asian Development Bank for a period of three years.

Topics : IRDAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance CEO jobs Companies

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon