Bhushan Power's ex-promoter moves NCLT to enforce SC's liquidation ruling

Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd’s former promoter, Sanjay Singhal, has filed a plea with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in New Delhi seeking enforcement of the Supreme Court’s recent order directing the company’s liquidation. In an application dated May 6, Singhal asked the NCLT to take on record the SC order and issue necessary directions to appoint a liquidator. This paper has reviewed the petition. The top court had ruled that previous resolution efforts were invalid due to JSW Steel’s ineligibility under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
The move revives a years-long insolvency litigation over the steelmaker, once pursued by JSW Steel in a stalled acquisition. Bhushan Power owes lenders over ₹47,200 crore and was among the first 12 companies referred for debt resolution by the Reserve Bank of India in 2017 under the IBC. With this, the stage is set for a prolonged legal battle in the SC, in which the lenders and JSW Steel are expected to contest for their interests. In its order, the SC said JSW Steel had failed to disclose a joint venture with an entity linked to BPSL’s former promoters—a fact that went unflagged by the resolution professional. The court held that Khandelwal failed in his statutory duties under Section 25 of the IBC, including verifying the eligibility of the resolution applicant under Section 29A. Section 29A disqualifies former promoters and their related parties, as well as certain other individuals, from participating in the revival of a distressed company.
“It is pertinent to note that in the 14th meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), it was specifically brought to the notice of the CoC by the legal counsel of the resolution professional that the resolution plan of JSW was subject to compliance with Section 29A. However, in later meetings, there was no clarity on whether JSW had subsequently complied with the said requirement or not. Even if it is believed that JSW had filed an affidavit regarding its eligibility to submit the resolution plan, there is nothing on record to show whether such affidavit was verified by the resolution professional as he was obliged to do so,” the court said in its order. The apex court said any suppression of material facts—whether missed or ignored—can compromise the integrity of the insolvency process. The RP’s inaction, it noted, misled the CoC and the NCLT, ultimately affecting the interests of creditors.