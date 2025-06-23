Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IdeaForge Technology secures ₹137 crore drone order from Indian Army

IdeaForge Technology secures ₹137 crore drone order from Indian Army

The company has its research and development and manufacturing units in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and the US

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

ideaForge said a key requirement during the assessment for the selection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was that all critical sub-components must be sourced from non-border-sharing nations, and that the platform be substantially indigenous in capability and design. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drone technology firm ideaForge Technology has secured an order worth about Rs 137 crore for hybrid mini unmanned aerial vehicles systems from the Indian Army through the emergency procurement route, the company said on Monday.

ideaForge said a key requirement during the assessment for the selection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was that all critical sub-components must be sourced from non-border-sharing nations, and that the platform be substantially indigenous in capability and design.

"ideaForge Technology has secured a significant win through the emergency procurement route. The order, valued at approximately Rs 137 crore, has been placed by the Indian Army for its high-performance hybrid Mini UAV systems, which are already battle-tested and inducted into the Army's inventory for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) operations, the company said in the statement.

 

The company has its research and development and manufacturing units in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,100 cr from new housing project in Chennai

Munak canal

EMS Ltd wins Rs 203 cr water and sewerage projects in Uttar Pradesh

copper

Delegation from Chile in India to visit various units of Hindustan Copper

solar

ACME Solar secures ₹1,072 cr refinancing for 250 MW project in Rajasthan

NTPC

NTPC board seeks shareholders nod to raise up to ₹18,000 cr via bonds

Topics : IdeaForge Technology Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon