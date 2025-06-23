Monday, June 23, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delegation from Chile in India to visit various units of Hindustan Copper

Delegation from Chile in India to visit various units of Hindustan Copper

This comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between HCL and CODELCO in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font, in April

Chile, being a global leader in copper and lithium production, offers significant opportunities for Indian companies | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 23 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

State-run Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Monday said a delegation of mining experts from Chile will visit various units of the PSU over the next three weeks to assess mining and operational aspects and explore opportunities for knowledge sharing and value addition.

This comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between HCL and CODELCO in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font, in April.

"HCL welcomed a delegation from CODELCO (Corporacin Nacional del Cobre), the state-owned copper mining company of Chile, in New Delhi early today. In a first-of-its-kind mission in India, experts from the Chilean Copper major will be visiting all HCL units and offices across the country to assess various mining and operational aspects," the PSU said in a statement.

 

The pact focuses on sharing knowledge and best practices to facilitate exploration, mining, and mineral beneficiation, along with employee training and capacity building.

Mines minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier stressed on India's commitment to strengthen cooperation with Chile in copper, lithium, and other critical minerals, highlighting the growing importance of these minerals in India's industrial growth and sustainable energy transition.

Chile, being a global leader in copper and lithium production, offers significant opportunities for Indian companies looking to secure access to these minerals through Greenfield and Brownfield mining projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

