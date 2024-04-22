Business Standard
IFCI gets Rs 500 cr capital infusion from govt via issuance of equity

Allotment of 123,977,188 shares to the Government of India was done on April 18, 2024, on a preferential basis, IFCI said in a regulatory filing

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

IFCI was provided access to low-cost funds through the central bank's Statutory Liquidity Ratio or SLR which in turn enabled it to provide loans and advances to corporate borrowers at concessional rates. (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

State-owned IFCI on Monday said it has received a capital infusion of Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares to the government on a preferential basis.
Allotment of 123,977,188 shares to the Government of India was done on April 18, 2024, on a preferential basis, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.
Following the capital infusion, the government holding in the oldest financial institution IFCI has increased from 70.32 per cent to 71.72 per cent.
The government had infused Rs 100 crore in 2022 in long-term infrastructure financier IFCI Ltd.
The Industrial Finance Corporation of India was set up by the government on July 1, 1948, as the first Development Financial Institution in the country.
IFCI was provided access to low-cost funds through the central bank's Statutory Liquidity Ratio or SLR which in turn enabled it to provide loans and advances to corporate borrowers at concessional rates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IFCI Investment

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

