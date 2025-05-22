IIHL to support IndusInd Bank with additional equity if needed: Hinduja

IndusInd Bank, remains committed to supporting the bank with additional equity if needed for business growth, Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, said on Thursday. IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the promoter of, remains committed to supporting the bank with additional equity if needed for business growth, Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, said on Thursday.

In a statement following the bank’s weakest quarter in decades in terms of profitability, Hinduja said: “Though the capital adequacy of the bank is quite healthy, for business growth, should any further equity be required, IIHL, as the promoter of IndusInd Bank, remains committed to supporting the bank, as it has done over the past 30 years.”

IIHL holds a 12.06 per cent stake in the bank