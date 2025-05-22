Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IIHL to support IndusInd Bank with additional equity if needed: Hinduja

IIHL to support IndusInd Bank with additional equity if needed: Hinduja

After a weak Q4, IIHL affirms its willingness to infuse equity into IndusInd Bank for growth, while awaiting RBI nod to raise its stake from 15% to 26%

IndusInd Bank
Premium

IIHL holds a 12.06 per cent stake in the bank as of March 2025. Additionally, IndusInd Ltd holds a 3.77 per cent stake in the bank. | File Image

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, remains committed to supporting the bank with additional equity if needed for business growth, Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, said on Thursday.
 
In a statement following the bank’s weakest quarter in decades in terms of profitability, Hinduja said: “Though the capital adequacy of the bank is quite healthy, for business growth, should any further equity be required, IIHL, as the promoter of IndusInd Bank, remains committed to supporting the bank, as it has done over the past 30 years.”
 
IIHL holds a 12.06 per cent stake in the bank
Topics : IndusInd Bank financial fraud IndusInd

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon