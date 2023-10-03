IL&FS Group discharges debt worth Rs 35,650 crore by September 23

IL&FS Group has discharged an aggregate debt of about Rs 35,650 crore by way of monetisation of assets, auto debits by banks, and debt repayment including interim distribution across entities as of 30 September 2023.

Nand Kishore, managing director of IL&FS Group, said the group has completed a Rs 10,000 crore pay-out under the interim distribution framework that was proposed by the new board and approved by NCLAT last year. This allowed them to pay dues to eligible creditors – including several public funds and debenture holders – that are invested at the vertical holding companies and group holding company, on an interim basis, without waiting for final resolution, he said in a statement.

The interim distribution of Rs 10,000 crore was across 14 companies – including two vertical holding companies – IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) and IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), and the group holding company (IL&FS Limited).

This amount being paid to creditors is in addition to nearly Rs 7,600 crore already disbursed across 12 group companies under the approved interim distribution framework in the last year.

The board has initiated its first interim distribution pay-out of Rs 810 crore in the group holding company – IL&FS Limited. Of the total of Rs 810 crore – approximately Rs 180 crore is being paid to a combination of 19 Indian and foreign banks and about Rs 630 crore to over 1,100 public debenture holders, public funds, and others. Some of the financial institutions and banks that will be beneficiaries of this pay-out include Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Bank of India.

The group has begun interim distribution payment of Rs 796 crore to eligible creditors in ITNL – a vertical holding company under IL&FS. Of the total of Rs 796 crore – about Rs 305 crore is being paid to a combination of secured and unsecured creditors; about Rs 315 crore to nearly 1,300 public debenture holders, public funds, and others; and Rs 176 crore to group creditors.

Also Read Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon? Vedanta to complete sale of steel assets by March 2024: Anil Agarwal IOC to invest over Rs 2,600 crore to set up greenfield units in northeast HDFC Bank revamps top management, seeks to propel mortgage business India Inc's financial health moderates in H1FY24, may dip marginally in H2 PFC sanctions Rs 15,000 cr loans, forays into funding of airport projects

Some of the secured creditors of ITNL, that are part of this interim distribution, include – Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, and South Indian Bank, IL&FS added.