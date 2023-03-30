In a first, Citi-Axis branches to co-locate till merger transition

In this section

InoxCVA to set up cryogenic tank facility in Vadodara for Rs 200 crore

Hero MotoCorp appoints company insider Niranjan Gupta as new CEO

NCLAT drops Jindal Stainless plea over Mittal Corp, asks to approach NCLT

Air India rejigs policies for women employees; provides daycare help

Alibaba likely to yield control of some business units in rejig: Report

Axis Bank dips nearly 4% as govt initiates SUUTI's 1.55% stake sale via OFS

Axis Bank Q2 preview: Profit may rise over 40% YoY on low provisions

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

In a first of its kind arrangement between banks, Citi and Axis Bank have agreed to co-locate their branches in 13 Citi branches—for customer convenience—at least till the transition of th

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com