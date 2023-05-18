In Tamil Nadu, Airtel surpasses 2-million customer mark on 5G network



Airtel was the first to roll-out 5G in the country and Chennai was one of the first eight cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. Now Airtel’s 5G service is available in over 500 cities/towns in Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tiruppur, Hosur, Vellore, Salem are among the 460 towns along with 173 villages to have benefited in the state. The cutting-edge 5G service already connects all railway stations, bus terminals, highways and important business hubs across the state. Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, on Thursday announced that it has surpassed the 2 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Tamil Nadu.



Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 3500 towns and villages across the country and has surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by September 2023. Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Virmani, chief executive officer Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel, said “We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Tamil Nadu. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed 2 million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network. We will continue to advance our network, bridging every town and key rural area across the state, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”



Airtel has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country and it is available in 76 retail stores in Tamil Nadu. The company also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as Airtel removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.