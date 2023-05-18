close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Netflix, Ola, Uber not integrated with PIPOnet app, says NuRe Bharat CEO

3i Infotech-led consortium NuRe Bharat Network has not integrated Netflix, Ola, Uber or any other company with its PIPOnet app, a senior official of the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Netflix

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

3i Infotech-led consortium NuRe Bharat Network has not integrated Netflix, Ola, Uber or any other company with its PIPOnet app, a senior official of the company said.

NuRe Bharat Network and RailTel on Monday unveiled PIPOnet mobile app with aims to provide all services, including e-ticketing, travel, stay reservations, and entertainment apps, for railway passengers.

The company in its presentation had used the names of Netflix, Uber, Ola as partners on PIPOnet app.

"Nure Bharat Network would like to clarify that Netflix, Ola, Uber and any other company names that have been used were only mentioned as part of an example to introduce the kind of integrated entertainment, travel and other facilities that PIPOnet will be providing. We have not yet onboarded or integrated with any other company as it cannot be done without a partnership agreement," NuRe Bharat Network, Chief Executive Officer, Sax Krishna said in a statement.

NuRe Bharat has bagged exclusive rights to sell and monetise RailTel's Wi-Fi services.

Krishna said that the free Wi-Fi facility will only be provided across 6,109 railway stations and not while commuting.

Also Read

Netflix sees stronger second half on password-sharing crackdown in US

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

NuRe, Railtel tie up for passenger services app on revenue share basis

Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform

Come 2023, you will not be able to share Netflix password with others

Developers log land purchases worth Rs 26,000 crore in last 17 months

Disney Star Network breaks IPL TV viewership records, adds 2.1 cr viewers

Timex Group acquires watch retail brand Just Watches for undisclosed amount

Shein is ready to make its second entry into India with Reliance Retail

Alibaba plans cloud computing unit spin-off; logistics arms to go public

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Netflix Ola Uber

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Disney Star Network breaks IPL TV viewership records, adds 2.1 cr viewers

Disney Hotstar
2 min read

Timex Group acquires watch retail brand Just Watches for undisclosed amount

Image
1 min read

Shein is ready to make its second entry into India with Reliance Retail

Shein
2 min read

Alibaba plans cloud computing unit spin-off; logistics arms to go public

Alibaba
2 min read

Bata India's profit rises to Rs 656.23 mn on lower costs, higher demand

bata, retailers, shoes, shops
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon