Ind-Swift Labs to sell pharma ingredients ops to Synthimed Labs for $198 mn

Ind-Swift Labs will sell its active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) business

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Ind-Swift Laboratories said on Wednesday it would sell its active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) business to Synthimed Labs in a deal with an enterprise value of 16.50 billion rupees ($198.50 million). ($1 = 83.1238 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ind-Swift Laboratories Pharma sector acquisition

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

