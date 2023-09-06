Ind-Swift Labs to sell pharma ingredients ops to Synthimed Labs for $198 mn

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Ind-Swift Laboratories said on Wednesday it would sell its active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) business to Synthimed Labs in a deal with an enterprise value of 16.50 billion rupees ($198.50 million). ($1 = 83.1238 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)