TPREL to set up 12 MW on-site solar project for Tata Motors in Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) will set up a 12 megawatt (MW) on-site solar project at Tata Motors' commercial vehicle manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

In a statement, TPREL said it has already signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors in this regard.

"Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) have entered into a PPA to develop a new 12MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors' commercial vehicle manufacturing facility in Pune," the statement said.

The project will generate 17.5 million units of electricity per annum mitigating over 12,400 tonnes of Co2 per annum.

"Signing of 12MWp PPA with Tata Motors underlines our critical step forward on the shared goals for a sustainable future. We are committed to support the energy transition of our C&I consumers through a bouquet of our clean energy solutions," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

The latest order follows a 28.12-megawatt green energy plant for Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Private Limited (SSMI), a 6-MW captive solar plant for Chalet Hotels and 26-MW captive solar plant for Neosym Industry Limited (Neosym) in Maharashtra.

The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the project.

As per industry estimates, to set up 1 MW of solar energy capacity, a capital of Rs 5-6 crore is needed.

The total renewables capacity of TPREL, a Tata Power arm, is at 7,821 MW, including 3,689 MW projects under various stages of implementation. The company's operational capacity is 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.