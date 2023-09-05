Confirmation

Settle issues with creditor Celestial Aviation Services: NCLT asks SpiceJet

The tribunal's suggestion came against the backdrop of the crisis-hit carrier issuing shares in lieu of dues to nine aircraft lessors

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday suggested that SpiceJet settle the issues with lessors that have sought initiation of insolvency proceedings against it.
The tribunal's suggestion came against the backdrop of the crisis-hit carrier issuing shares in lieu of dues to nine aircraft lessors.
On Tuesday, the NCLT was hearing a plea filed by Celestial Aviation Services Ltd, an operational creditor that had filed a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.
A two-member NCLT bench observed that the airline is settling with some of aeroplane lessors by converting debt into equity.
"SpiceJet seems to be settling with other lessors by giving shares, Why don't you settle with these lessors as well?," the bench, comprising M M Khandelwal and Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar, said.
This was in reference to Celestial Aviation Services and four other lessors who have filed pleas against the airline.

Further, the bench said that in its opinion, it is in its best interest to settle with the lessors and suggested that all of them sit together and resolve the disputes.
The tribunal also observed that "banks have not filed insolvency petitions, only lessors have come".
On Monday, SpiceJet announced the allotment of 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of Rs 231 crore.
The NCLT is scheduled to hear pleas of all SpiceJet lessors on September 15, 2023.
According to regulatory filings -- nine lessors who have been allotted shares include SASOF III (A13) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A6) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (C) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (E) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A19) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF II (J) Aviation Ireland DAC Citrine Aircraft Leasing Limited, Fly Aircraft Holdings Seven Limited, Fly Aircraft Holdings One Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCLT SpiceJet Aviation industry

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

